Marcellus Wiley: The Chiefs are not Super Bowl bound; I don’t have full confidence in them yet I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's highly anticipated matchup. The Chiefs have now won four straight games and held the No. 1 total offense to their lowest point total this season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are now 7-4 and one loss behind the top spot in the AFC. Marcellus Wiley explains why they are not Super Bowl bound despite their hot streak and big Week 11 matchup against Dallas.