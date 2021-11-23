Spectator at WWE Monday Night Raw charged with attempted assault after tackling Seth Rollins
Published
During a Monday Night Raw event at the Barclays Center a spectator jumped the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins, resulting in his arrest.
Published
During a Monday Night Raw event at the Barclays Center a spectator jumped the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins, resulting in his arrest.
The WWE encourages fans to be emotionally invested in its storylines, but one spectator took it too far by attacking one of its..
A fan, later named as Elisah Spencer, 24, allegedly charged at Seth Rollins and attacked him during a live WWE broadcast of Monday..