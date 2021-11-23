Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski & Kingsley Coman score
Robert Lewandowski scores for the ninth successive Champions League game as Bayern Munich maintain their 100% record in Group E against Dynamo Kyiv.Full Article
