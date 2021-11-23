Chelsea thrash Juventus with ‘Harlem Globetrotters football’ in dominant win as Reece James scores yet another stunner

Chelsea’s utterly dominant 4-0 win over Italian giants Juventus was described as ‘Harlem Globetrotters football’ as Thomas Tuchel’s men breezed into the Champions League knockout stages. Juventus barely knew what hit them as goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner helped Chelsea leapfrog their opponents into the last 16. There was […]