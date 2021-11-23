Barcelona 0-0 Benfica: Xavi's side face tense final group game against Bayern Munich
Published
Barcelona's hopes of making the Champions League knockout stage hang in the balance after they are held at the Nou Camp by Benfica.Full Article
Published
Barcelona's hopes of making the Champions League knockout stage hang in the balance after they are held at the Nou Camp by Benfica.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Juventus face an important test in the battle for top spot in Champions League Group H against Chelsea,..