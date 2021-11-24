Zach Wilson will start Sunday for Jets against Texans, source says
Wilson, who missed the past four games, has been cleared to play and will be backed up by Josh Johnson.Full Article
The Jets will start rookie Zach Wilson at quarterback Sunday against the Texans, ESPN has confirmed.
The rookie, who missed his fourth straight game, went through a workout Sunday morning before the game.