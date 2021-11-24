Football's lawmakers IFAB are set to discuss the possibility of increasing traditional half-time intervals from 15 to 25 minutes - which could lead to Super Bowl-style entertainment in the UKFull Article
Football considers extending half-time to 25 minutes for 'Super Bowl entertainment'
IFAB propose to extend half-time breaks to 25 minutes so football can introduce Super Bowl-style entertainment, but talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist and Laura Woods hit back – ‘Don’t Americanise our sport!’
talkSPORT hosts Ally McCoist and Laura Woods have hit back at proposals to ‘Americanise football’. The International Football..
