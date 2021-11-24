Norwich City reveal new-look badge fans will love – unlike Leeds – ditching 50-year-old crest after two-year redesign with same firm that led Tottenham and Man City rebrands
Premier League side Norwich City have revealed a new-look club crest for the first time in 50 years. The design of the updated Canaries’ badge, which will begin to be used in June 2022, has been overseen by both those on the business side at Carrow Road and Norwich supporters. They are the latest Premier […]Full Article