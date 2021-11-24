IFAB propose to extend half-time breaks to 25 minutes so football can introduce Super Bowl-style entertainment, but talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist and Laura Woods hit back – ‘Don’t Americanise our sport!’
talkSPORT hosts Ally McCoist and Laura Woods have hit back at proposals to ‘Americanise football’. The International Football Association Board [IFAB] are set to discuss the possibility of increasing half-time intervals to 25 minutes. The Daily Mail say the idea came from CONMEBOL, the South American governing body, and could enable English football to introduce half-time […]Full Article