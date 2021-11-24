Rangers v Sparta Prague: Giovanni van Bronckhorst promises 'changes'
Published
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says there will "definitely" be some changes to the Rangers team as he takes charge for the first time against Sparta Prague.Full Article
Published
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says there will "definitely" be some changes to the Rangers team as he takes charge for the first time against Sparta Prague.Full Article
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is ready and knows a 2-0 win tonight will lift the Ibrox side out of the group stage for a third..
Rangers face Sparta Prague at Ibrox on Thursday as they welcome their new boss in a vital European match