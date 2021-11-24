Shannon Sharpe: I'm encouraged by Russell Westbrook; his intensity led the Lakers' comeback vs. Knicks I UNDISPUTED

After falling behind by as much as 25 points, the LeBron-less Lakers nearly crawled all the way back against the New York Knicks last night, but came up short down the stretch in a 106-100 loss. Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the night, with 18 of his 31 points coming in the third quarter to tie the game. Afterward, he addressed LA’s slow starts, saying quote: 'We weren’t playing hard enough, simple. When we decided to play harder, it made a significant difference.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he was encouraged with Westbrook's performance despite the loss.