Skip Bayless on who is the face of the Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott? I UNDISPUTED

Who is the face of the Dallas Cowboys? The top candidates are quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott, a fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, inked a new $160 million dollar deal in March that will have him in Cowboys blue for an additional four years. Elliott, their 2016 first round pick, is a three time pro bowler and two time rushing leader. The two are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Skip Bayless discusses whether America's Team is Dak's or Zeke's.