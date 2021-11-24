Skip Bayless on MVP race: Tom Brady has had the better season over Aaron Rodgers; it's not even CLOSE I UNDISPUTED

According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Tom Brady is now the favorite to win MVP after his Tampa Bay Bucs blew out the New York Giants on Monday. Josh Allen has the second best odds, followed by Aaron Rodgers, who won the award last year and is putting together another solid campaign despite missing one game due to COVID-19 protocols. Skip Bayless explains why Brady has had the better season over Rodgers and that it is 'not even close.'