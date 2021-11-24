Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus strike in second half to complete sensational Man City turnaround following Kylian Mbappe’s opener as PSG surrender lead in Champions League thriller
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck in the second half to complete a superb turnaround for Manchester City in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad. In what was a pulsating Champions League encounter from start to finish, Pep Guardiola’s men turned it around in 13 breathtaking minutes to give Mauricio Pochettino […]Full Article