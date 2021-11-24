Thiago Alcantara hits stunning 25-yard half-volley and Mohamed Salah grabs 17th goal of season as Liverpool seal comfortable Champions League victory over Porto
Thiago Alcantara scored a sensational half-volley from 25 yards out as Liverpool sealed a routine victory over Porto in the Champions League. The Reds midfielder swept a fierce low effort into the bottom corner in what was surely the goal of the Champions League season so far, before Mohamed Salah sealed the 2-0 win for […]Full Article