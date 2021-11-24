Marcellus Wiley: Josh Allen hasn’t lost his shine; he’s doing the same thing this year I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Buffalo Bills are 6-4 on the 2021 NFL regular season despite losing two out of their last three games. They are currently second in the AFC East and are slated to play the New Orleans Saints Thanksgiving Day. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Week 11 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Marcellus Wiley explains why he doesn't think Allen has lost his shine.Full Article