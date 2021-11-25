UEFA Champions League: Liverpool defeat Porto 2-0 to maintain perfect record
Published
Liverpool maintain their 100 per cent record in group B after defeating FC Porto 2-0. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara won the player of the match.Full Article
Published
Liverpool maintain their 100 per cent record in group B after defeating FC Porto 2-0. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara won the player of the match.Full Article
Liverpool maintain their 100% record in the Champions League this season by defeating Porto at Anfield.