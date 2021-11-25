Former delivery driver and current AC Milan midfielder Junior Messias scored a vital winner against Atletico Madrid to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification aliveFull Article
Ex-delivery driver who only turned pro aged 27 scores in Champions League for AC Milan
Pioli hails ´wonderful´ story of match-winner Messias
Milan head coach Stefano Pioli hailed the “wonderful” story of Junior Messias, who scored the Rossoneri’s winning goal in a..
