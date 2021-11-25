Rapid Vienna v West Ham LIVE commentary: Hammers in Austria as they look to top Europa League group – team news, kick-off time and latest news
Published
West Ham take on Rapid Vienna in the Europa League tonight. The Hammers have already booked their place in the competition’s knockout rounds after an impressive start to their Europa League campaign. But victory in Austria this evening would ensure they top their group and avoid a play-off tie with a Champions League third-place group […]Full Article