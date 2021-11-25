Anthony Joshua sparring partner Hosea Stewart – who weighs five stone more than Tyson Fury – is making his professional boxing debut
Published
Former Anthony Joshua training partner, Hosea Stewart, makes his professional boxing debut tonight at York Hall. The Wolverhampton heavyweight, who weighs a mammoth 345lbs, takes on Estonian Mait Metsis who is only competing in his second professional fight himself. Stewart tipped the scales at the weigh-in at 24 stone and 9lbs for his four-round contest […]Full Article