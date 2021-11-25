With Ben Chilwell expected to miss a large chunk of the season through injury, Chelsea may be forced into the January transfer marketFull Article
Thomas Tuchel can solve Ben Chilwell injury problem if Chelsea secure £23m transfer
Thomas Tuchel must consider £30m wildcard to protect Chelsea following Ben Chilwell injury
Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell for the foreseeable future and that will mean Thomas Tuchel has to be creative in replacing..