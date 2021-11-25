Nick Wright: LeBron James just played his best game of the season in Lakers' win over Pacers I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
LeBron James just played his best game of the season after being suspending for the altercation with Detroit Piston's player Isaiah Stewart. Leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the Indiana Pacers, Nick Wright points out why we're getting this version of LeBron as a response to him being attacked on all fronts. Watch as Nick lays out what this means for the rest of the Lakers' season.Full Article