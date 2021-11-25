Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Aaron Rodgers addressing the media about his injured toe I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers has been playing through a toe injury since returning from the COVID-19 list, and even joked about it on the Pat McAfee show earlier this week. However, when the media started to run with the idea that he was suffering from quote: 'covid toe.' the reigning MVP felt the need to clear up the situation during his availability yesterday, saying quote: 'I have a fractured toe.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Rodgers' comments addressing his injury.