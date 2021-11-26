Ashes: Pat Cummins named Australia Test captain to replace Tim Paine, Steve Smith made deputy
Australia make 28-year-old fast bowler Pat Cummins their Test captain for the Ashes, with former skipper Steve Smith as his deputy.Full Article
Australia make 28-year-old fast bowler Pat Cummins their Test captain for the Ashes, with former skipper Steve Smith as his deputy.