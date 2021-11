Jake Paul has jokingly hit back at Tyson Fury’s remarks regarding his girlfriend Julia Rose. The 4-0 (3 KOs) YouTuber-turned-boxer will face Tyson’s 7-0 (4 KOs) younger brother Tommy Fury on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. In the build-up to this fight, Jake has dragged Tommy’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague into the trash talk. His girlfriend Julia Rose […]