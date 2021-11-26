Tottenham legend tells Dele Alli to leave and ‘rebuild career’ after latest no-show in Europa Conference League – ‘He’s a shadow of the player he was’
Tottenham legend Clive Allen has suggested that Dele Alli should leave Spurs in a bid to ‘rebuild his career’ following his latest no-show in Thursday’s embarrassing defeat to NS Mura. Antonio Conte watched on in despair as his ten-man side were stunned by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League, who had lost all […]Full Article