Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: Kick-off time, team news and TV Channel – Reds out to close gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea with superb record against the Saints
Published
Liverpool return to Anfield for their third successive match to take on Southampton this weekend. The Reds have returned from the international break in style after following up a 4-0 win over Arsenal with another victory against Porto in midweek. But Jurgen Klopp’s side can’t afford any more slip ups with a Premier League defeat […]Full Article