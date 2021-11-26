WWE SmackDown: Nov.26, 2021

WWE SmackDown: Nov.26, 2021

Emerging from Survivor Series victorious, dominant Universal Champion Roman Reigns awaits his next challenger. Plus, Ridge Holland looks to make Sheamus proud by smashing Cesaro and Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy join forces against Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Don't miss the hard-hitting action of SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

