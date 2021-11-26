Emerging from Survivor Series victorious, dominant Universal Champion Roman Reigns awaits his next challenger. Plus, Ridge Holland looks to make Sheamus proud by smashing Cesaro and Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy join forces against Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Don't miss the hard-hitting action of SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!Full Article
WWE SmackDown: Nov.26, 2021
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal
FOX Sports
In celebration of 25 years since The Rock’s WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, 25 Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will do..
WWE SmackDown: Nov.19, 2021
FOX Sports