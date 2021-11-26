Buffalo Bills lose Tre'Davious White for the season with a torn ACL
The Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White exited the game on Thanksgiving after his leg bent awkwardly in the second quarter Thursday night.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, the team announced..
Lead Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White left the Thursday evening game against the New Orleans Saints with a knee injury..