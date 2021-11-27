There was no room for ‘rumors’ on the Island of Relevancy on Friday Night SmackDown as Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman addressed and denied any idea that Brock Lesnar could ever take down the Tribal Chief.Full Article
Roman Reigns Calls Brock Lesnar #1 Loser In WWE
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Roman Reigns Is the Tribal Chief of Professional Wrestling: Unchecked
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar, Reigns has shown the WWE still has the top star in the world of professional wrestling
Sports Illustrated