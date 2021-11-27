UK Championship: Snooker boss says Shaun Murphy row 'great' for the sport
Published
World Snooker boss Steve Dawson says Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy's first-round UK Championship exits to amateurs has been "great" for snooker.Full Article
Published
World Snooker boss Steve Dawson says Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy's first-round UK Championship exits to amateurs has been "great" for snooker.Full Article
World Snooker boss Steve Dawson says Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy's first-round UK Championship exits to amateurs has been..