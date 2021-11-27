Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton
Published
Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds have rediscovered their […]Full Article
Published
Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds have rediscovered their […]Full Article
Pundits and former players Souness and Merson disagree on their predictions for Arsenal's trip to Liverpool on Saturday evening
Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to hold Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in Sunday’s Premier League showdown. The Gunners..