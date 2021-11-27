The Match: Brooks Koepka beats Bryson DeChambeau in Las Vegas
Published
Brooks Koepka said "it was fun to come out and settle this" after he beat long-standing rival Bryson DeChambeau in charity exhibition The Match.Full Article
Published
Brooks Koepka said "it was fun to come out and settle this" after he beat long-standing rival Bryson DeChambeau in charity exhibition The Match.Full Article
The two appeared to earn each other's respect after Brooks Koepka put on a show at Las Vegas' Wynn Golf..