‘Wonderful’ Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli goals help Arsenal overcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s ‘miss of the season contender’ and condemn Eddie Howe to first Newcastle defeat

Arsenal condemned Eddie Howe to a miserable debut in the Newcastle dugout by beating his Magpies 2-0 at the Emirates. Second-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ensured Mikel Arteta’s men brushed off last week’s hammering at Liverpool, despite a horrendous miss from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Howe oversaw Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Brentford from a […]