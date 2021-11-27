'We need to expand to 12 teams!' - Brady Quinn and the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew on potential CFP expansion

Brady Quinn and the “Big Noon Kickoff” crew discuss the potential CFP expansions and preview what the Playoff would look like with the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Cincinnati Bearcats, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Baylor Bears, Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, and the Michigan State Spartans all included in a hypothetical 12-team model