Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater both score first Reading goals in win over Swansea as ex-Premier League men lift doom and gloom at the Madejski Stadium
Published
Championship side Reading are rolling back the years with Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater both opening their goal-scoring accounts for the club in a 3-2 win over Swansea. Chelsea loanee Drinkwater set up Carroll’s go-ahead strike on the half-hour mark, before finding the net himself to win the game 20 minutes later. Carroll joined Reading […]Full Article