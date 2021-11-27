Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater both score first Reading goals in win over Swansea as ex-Premier League men lift doom and gloom at the Madejski Stadium

talkSPORT

Published

Championship side Reading are rolling back the years with Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater both opening their goal-scoring accounts for the club in a 3-2 win over Swansea. Chelsea loanee Drinkwater set up Carroll’s go-ahead strike on the half-hour mark, before finding the net himself to win the game 20 minutes later. Carroll joined Reading […]

