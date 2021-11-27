Anthony Joshua insists he has no intention of stepping aside to allow Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk next, but doesn’t completely rule it out – ‘If the money’s right, we have to look at it’
Anthony Joshua has insisted that he does not intend to step aside from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to allow Tyson Fury to face the Ukrainian next, though did not completely rule out the idea. AJ has activated his contractual clause to fight Usyk once again in early 2022, but Fury has said his fellow […]Full Article