Rangers' Panarin fined $5,000 US by NHL for throwing glove at Bruins' Marchand

CBC.ca

Published

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 US for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

