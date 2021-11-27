Rangers' Panarin fined $5,000 US by NHL for throwing glove at Bruins' Marchand
New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.
Near the end of Friday's game, Rangers star Artemi Panarin was given a misconduct penalty after throwing a glove at the Bruins'..