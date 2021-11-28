College football television schedule for the 2021 season
Published
The college football season kicks off in full in September and runs through the title game in January. A rundown of the entire television schedule.
Published
The college football season kicks off in full in September and runs through the title game in January. A rundown of the entire television schedule.
The Iron Bowl and The Game headline rivalry week as the regular season comes to a close
#thegame #headlinerivalry
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate for Week 13 of the 2021 season
#collegefootballpicks