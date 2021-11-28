Sir Frank Williams: Formula 1 team founder dies aged 79
Published
Williams Racing team founder and former team principal Sir Frank Williams dies, aged 79.Full Article
Published
Williams Racing team founder and former team principal Sir Frank Williams dies, aged 79.Full Article
The legendary team boss sustained a spinal cord injury in a car crash in 1986 that rendered him unable to walk. Founder of his own..
Sir Frank Williams, the founder of the Formula 1 racing team which bears his name, has died aged 79.