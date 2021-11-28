Neymar suffers horror ankle injury as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe struggle in front of goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s laboured win over lowly Saint-Etienne

Paris Saint-Germain almost succumbed to an embarrassing result as they laboured to a 3-1 win at Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne. Saint-Etienne, who are currently bottom of the French top flight, took a shock lead on Sunday with Denis Bouanga scoring the opener. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all started the match but PSG’s equaliser […]