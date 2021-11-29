City beat West Ham in snow
Published
But reigning champions City stayed in close touch with victory at home to high-flying West Ham as the Premier League increasingly resembles a three-horse raceFull Article
Published
But reigning champions City stayed in close touch with victory at home to high-flying West Ham as the Premier League increasingly resembles a three-horse raceFull Article
Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side.