Who could replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma football coach? Five potential candidates
Published
Brent Venables, Matt Campbell and others lead an early field of strong candidates who could replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma football coach.
Published
Brent Venables, Matt Campbell and others lead an early field of strong candidates who could replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma football coach.
Lincoln Riley is one of college football's most successful young coaches who won 85 percent of his games in five seasons at..
After five years in Norman coaching the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley will become the new head football coach at Southern..