Teofimo Lopez’s father/trainer gives bizarre interview and claims his son ‘won every round’ of shock defeat to George Kambosos Jr
Published
Teofimo Lopez’s father and trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr has made a series of bizarre comments following his son’s defeat to George Kambosos Jr on Saturday night. The 24-year-old lightweight champion, who famously conquered Vasyl Lomachenko last year, was shockingly dethroned in his first defence by his unheralded Aussie challenger. Kambosos floored Lopez in round one […]Full Article