Max Scherzer, Mets agree to record-setting three-year, $130 million contract
The Mets and Max Scherzer have agreed to a three-year, $130-million contract, making him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history by annual salary.
The Mets appear to be adding Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom
