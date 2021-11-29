Ralf Rangnick’s first Manchester United game could be at a neutral venue because of Omicron Covid strain – with Arsenal game potentially coming too soon and Young Boys hit by Swiss quarantine laws
Manchester United could be forced to play their final Champions League game in a neutral country amid growing fears about the Omicron variant of coronavirus. United are set to welcome the Swiss side to Old Trafford on Wednesday December 8, with new interim manager Ralf Rangnick taking charge of his first European game since being […]Full Article