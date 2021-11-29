Cristiano Ronaldo donated the replica of his 2013 Ballon d'Or award to an auction in London to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation - a charity which grants wishes for terminally sick childrenFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo once sold Ballon d’Or trophy to help raise £600k for charity
