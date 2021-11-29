Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will miss rest of season with ankle injury
Published
Star Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Dolphins. The team announced he will miss the rest of the year.
Published
Star Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Dolphins. The team announced he will miss the rest of the year.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
An ankle injury will force Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday.