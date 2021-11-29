Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the future of Baker Mayfield & Cleveland Browns I THE HERD
NFL reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the future of Cleveland Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns are coming off a week 12 loss to rival Baltimore Ravens. The defeat leaves the Browns record on the 2021 season at 6-6 and currently last in the AFC North. With their playoff hopes looking cloudy, Colin ask Breer about the future of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.Full Article