NBA power rankings: Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors 1-2 heading into Tuesday's showdown
The Suns overtake the Warriors for the top spot in the latest Top 5 power rankings, with the Nets, Heat and Raptors also landing some top spots.
The NBA's two teams will battle Tuesday as the Suns (17-3) face the Warriors (18-2) at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
CP3 and Phoenix have won 12 straight games, but can they knock off Steph, Draymond and Golden State?